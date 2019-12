On Being with Krista Tippett

"América" (parts IV-V) by Richard Blanco

Episode Summary

Richard Blanco reads parts IV and V from his poem “América”. Excerpted from the On Being episode “Richard Blanco – How to Love a Country”.

Episode Notes

Richard Blanco reads parts IV and V from his poem “América”. Excerpted from the On Being episode “Richard Blanco – How to Love a Country”.